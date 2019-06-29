Nebraska authorities have been alerted that an inmate is missing from the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln, according to a news release from the Department of Correctional Services.
Anthony Mattison, 30, left the facility shortly after 6 a.m. Saturday. Community custody is the least restrictive custody level and inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.
Mattison is serving a six- to 11-year sentence for theft by receiving stolen property in Platte County. His tentative release date is February 2025 and a parole hearing has been set for March of 2020.
Mattison is a 6-foot, 175-pound white man with brown hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with knowledge of Mattison’s whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.