Inmate reported missing from Community Corrections Center-Lincoln

An inmate at the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln was reported missing Friday afternoon after she failed to report for her work assignment, according to the Nebraska Department of Corrections.
Rebecca Johnson started her sentence in March of 2021. She was sentenced to four to seven years for charges out of Douglas County that include attempted robbery and possession of a firearm by a felon. She has a parole eligibility date of Sept. 21, 2022, and a tentative release date of March 21, 2024.
She is a 37-year-old white woman, 5-foot-9, 220 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes. Anyone with knowledge of her whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.
The Community Corrections Center-Lincoln is one of two community custody facilities operated by the Nebraska Department of Corrections. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services outside the facility with prior approval and without direct supervision.
Steven A. Alexander was arrested Tuesday morning on suspicion of first-degree assault, manslaughter and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony in connection with the fatal stabbing of 26-year-old Austin Gress on Friday.
19-year-old Alexandor Eskra was driving a Subaru east in the inside lane of O Street near 37th Street around 9:30 p.m. Saturday when a westbound Ford Focus crossed the raised median and collided with Eskra's vehicle, according to police.
The 21-year-old initially told police he was confident everyone at the rural Fillmore County party was of legal age to drink. But investigators later found at least 50 attendees were under 21, according to court filings.
The woman had been driving near 12th and A streets around 3:30 p.m. Sunday when she noticed a white sedan following her, the police said. An occupant of the sedan fired a gun at the woman's car, leaving six bullet holes.
Christopher Gardner had been traveling north on 27th Street near Arbor Road around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday when he ran the stop sign at the T-intersection and entered the bean field, Sheriff Terry Wagner said.