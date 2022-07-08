Inmate reported missing from Community Corrections Center-Lincoln

An inmate at the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln was reported missing Friday afternoon after she failed to report for her work assignment, according to the Nebraska Department of Corrections.

Rebecca Johnson started her sentence in March of 2021. She was sentenced to four to seven years for charges out of Douglas County that include attempted robbery and possession of a firearm by a felon. She has a parole eligibility date of Sept. 21, 2022, and a tentative release date of March 21, 2024.

She is a 37-year-old white woman, 5-foot-9, 220 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes. Anyone with knowledge of her whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

The Community Corrections Center-Lincoln is one of two community custody facilities operated by the Nebraska Department of Corrections. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services outside the facility with prior approval and without direct supervision.