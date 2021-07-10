Inmate reported missing from Community Corrections Center-Lincoln

An inmate was reported missing from the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln after leaving her assigned work location on Friday afternoon, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.
The inmate, 40-year-old Ruby Bingham, is 5-foot-2 with brown hair and green eyes, the department said in a press release. The department has asked those with information about her location to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.
Bingham was seen on video getting into a vehicle with two other people near her work in downtown Lincoln.
Bingham has been serving a three-year sentence for possession of methamphetamine since April 20, 2021. Her tentative release date was April 5, 2024.
