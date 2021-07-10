Inmate reported missing from Community Corrections Center-Lincoln

An inmate was reported missing from the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln after leaving her assigned work location on Friday afternoon, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

The inmate, 40-year-old Ruby Bingham, is 5-foot-2 with brown hair and green eyes, the department said in a press release. The department has asked those with information about her location to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

Bingham was seen on video getting into a vehicle with two other people near her work in downtown Lincoln.

Bingham has been serving a three-year sentence for possession of methamphetamine since April 20, 2021. Her tentative release date was April 5, 2024.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or nmcconnell@journalstar.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.