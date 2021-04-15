Inmate reported missing from Community Corrections Center-Lincoln

An inmate at the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln was reported missing Thursday.

Dawnisha Leroy, 26, left the facility Thursday morning to seek employment through a job service in downtown Lincoln, according to a news release from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. The electronic monitoring device she had been wearing was later found in an alley behind the job center.

Leroy began her sentence in November of 2019 and her tentative release date was Nov. 11, 2022. She was sentenced to six to eight years on two counts of robbery out of Douglas County.

The Community Corrections-Center Lincoln is one of two community custody prisons, which are the least restrictive. Inmates are permitted to work, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

