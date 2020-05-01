Inmate reported missing from Community Corrections Center-Lincoln

An inmate from the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln was reported missing Friday morning, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.
Allen Webster was discovered missing after a count was conducted at the correction center.
He began serving a two-year sentence for possession of a controlled substance in December. He had a tentative release date of July 11.
Webster, 40, is 5-foot-8, 183 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.
