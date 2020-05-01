You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Inmate reported missing from Community Corrections Center-Lincoln
View Comments
editor's pick alert

Inmate reported missing from Community Corrections Center-Lincoln

{{featured_button_text}}
Allen Webster

Webster

 Courtesy photo

An inmate from the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln was reported missing Friday morning, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

Allen Webster was discovered missing after a count was conducted at the correction center.

He began serving a two-year sentence for possession of a controlled substance in December. He had a tentative release date of July 11.

Webster, 40, is 5-foot-8, 183 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

Ex-TierOne CEO set to be released from prison to home confinement because of COVID-19
Pair nabbed west of Lincoln on stolen ATV, accused of burglarizing outbuilding, sheriff says
Lincoln man accused of animal neglect for leaving dogs to cause drunken disturbance
Owner of Lincoln laundromat thwarted early morning burglary, police say

 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News intern

Samantha Bernt is a Fremont native and a junior at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln majoring in journalism and broadcasting. She joined the Journal Star in 2019 as a reporting intern.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News