 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Inmate reported missing from Community Corrections Center-Lincoln
0 comments
editor's pick

Inmate reported missing from Community Corrections Center-Lincoln

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

An inmate at the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln did not return to the prison after reporting to work on Friday.

John Mays, 44, is wanted after he removed his electronic monitoring device near his workplace, the Nebraska Department of Corrections said in a news release.

John Mays

John Mays

Mays began serving his three-year Douglas County sentence for violating a protection order on Dec. 2. His tentative release date was set for later this year. 

Community Corrections Center-Lincoln is one of two community custody prisons, which are the least restrictive. Inmates are permitted to work, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

Inmate missing from Community Corrections Center-Lincoln back in custody
30-year-old enters plea in connection to Lincoln woman's 2019 killing during drug robbery
Alarm sends police to early morning break-in at Lincoln convenience store

Reach the writer at lstephens@journalstar.com or 402-473-7241.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Senior royals walk in the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral procession

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News intern

Luna Stephens is a journalism student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln who is originally from Lawrence, Kansas and is passionate about the transformative power of journalism.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News