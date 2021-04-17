Inmate reported missing from Community Corrections Center-Lincoln

An inmate at the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln did not return to the prison after reporting to work on Friday.

John Mays, 44, is wanted after he removed his electronic monitoring device near his workplace, the Nebraska Department of Corrections said in a news release.

Mays began serving his three-year Douglas County sentence for violating a protection order on Dec. 2. His tentative release date was set for later this year.

Community Corrections Center-Lincoln is one of two community custody prisons, which are the least restrictive. Inmates are permitted to work, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

