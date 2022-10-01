 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Inmate reported missing from community corrections center in Lincoln

A woman who had been incarcerated at the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln is now considered an escapee after she left the low-security prison to go to her job in the community and didn't return Friday night, according to authorities.

Tabitha viktora

Tabitha Viktora, 36, started her sentence in July 2020. She was serving a six- to 10-year sentence on an attempted robbery charge out of Douglas County, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said in a news release.

Viktora has a parole eligibility date of Jan. 14, 2023 and a tentative release date of Jan. 11, 2025.

Viktora is a 5-foot-3, 170-pound white woman who has brown hair and brown eyes. The corrections department asked anyone with knowledge of her whereabouts to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

Inmates at the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln are, with pre-approval, allowed to participate in off-site work opportunities or attend school or religious services without direct supervision.

