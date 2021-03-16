Inmate on escape status from Community Corrections Center-Lincoln

A Lincoln prison inmate serving time for fifth-offense DUI is listed as an escapee as of Tuesday on the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services website.

Tony D. Smith, 37, was housed at the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln, the lowest custody level and the least restrictive of the state's prisons where people participate in work detail or work release.

He was sentenced to seven to 12 years in prison on a Lancaster County case two years ago and was set to be eligible for parole in December.

