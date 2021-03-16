 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Inmate on escape status from Community Corrections Center-Lincoln
View Comments
editor's pick

Inmate on escape status from Community Corrections Center-Lincoln

{{featured_button_text}}

A Lincoln prison inmate serving time for fifth-offense DUI is listed as an escapee as of Tuesday on the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services website.

Tony D. Smith

Tony D. Smith

Tony D. Smith, 37, was housed at the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln, the lowest custody level and the least restrictive of the state's prisons where people participate in work detail or work release.

He was sentenced to seven to 12 years in prison on a Lancaster County case two years ago and was set to be eligible for parole in December. 

Omaha woman goes to prison for DUI crash that killed Lincoln man
Nebraska man dies in one-vehicle rollover crash
Inmate at State Penitentiary dies from unknown causes

LATEST MISSING PERSONS CASES

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: States with the most COVID-19 vaccinations so far

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News