Inmate mistakenly released arrested in Omaha
Nebraska State Patrol troopers say they have arrested the inmate mistakenly released Monday from the Omaha Correctional Center. 

Amjad Almusa, 28, was to have been transferred to the Norfolk Regional Center when he completed his sentence, but the transfer was overlooked and Almusa was discharged from the Omaha prison, according to a release from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. 

Amjad Almusa

Law enforcement was notified once the oversight was detected and a release was sent to news media at about 6:30 p.m.

Almusa was arrested Tuesday morning in Omaha.

“Standard procedure is that an individual is held at the facility until the appropriate law enforcement agency assumes custody to fulfill the detainer or hold,” said Scott R. Frakes, director of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

“In this case, the hold was overlooked and the individual was released from the facility. The circumstances surrounding this release are under investigation.”

Almusa began serving a one-year sentence out of Madison County on April 27 for two counts of assault on a Department of Health and Human Services employee. He has previously served sentences for sexual assault and burglary.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

