Inmate missing from Omaha correctional facility captured at Lincoln restaurant
Lincoln police captured an inmate who had been reported missing Thursday from the Community Corrections Center-Omaha.

Dustin Lankster was arrested at the D'Leons at 48th and Vine streets around midnight, police said.

Lankster left the facility Thursday on a pass that allowed him to seek employment, but he removed the electronic monitoring device he was wearing and didn't return. The device was found near a bus stop at 30th and Taylor streets in Omaha.

Community Corrections Center-Omaha is one of two community custody facilities operated by the Department of Correctional Services. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

Lankster is serving a sentence of 10 years and eight months to 16 years for charges out of Lancaster, Lincoln and Douglas counties that include: possession of methamphetamine, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, criminal mischief and multiple felony theft charges.

His sentence started Dec. 1, 2015. He is tentatively scheduled for release on Dec. 29, 2022, but has a parole hearing scheduled in April with a parole eligibility date of April 14.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Related to this story

