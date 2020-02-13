Inmate missing from Omaha community correctional facility

Authorities have been notified about an inmate missing from the Community Corrections Center-Omaha.

Dustin Lankster left the facility Thursday on a pass that allowed him to seek employment, but he removed the electronic monitoring device he was wearing and didn't return. The device was found near a bus stop at 30th and Taylor streets in Omaha.

Community Corrections Center-Omaha is one of two community custody facilities operated by the Department of Correctional Services. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

Lankster is serving a sentence of 10 years and eight months to 16 years for charges out of Lancaster, Lincoln and Douglas counties that include: possession of methamphetamine, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, criminal mischief and multiple felony theft charges.

His sentence started Dec. 1, 2015. He is tentatively scheduled for release on Dec. 29, 2022, but has a parole hearing scheduled in April with a parole eligibility date of April 14.

Lankster is a 38-year-old white man, 6-foot-tall, 200 pounds with brown hair. He has one brown eye and one blue eye.

Anyone with information on Lankster's whereabouts are asked to call local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or nmcconnell@journalstar.com.

