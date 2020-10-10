 Skip to main content
Inmate missing from Omaha community correctional facility found two months later
Inmate missing from Omaha community correctional facility found two months later

An inmate who went missing from the Community Corrections Center in Omaha two months ago was found and arrested Friday.

Matthew Saxton went missing Aug. 1 after he didn't show up to his work-release job, according to a news release from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. 

Saxton is serving a four- to seven-year sentence, which he began on Aug. 19, 2019. His convictions include fourth-offense DUI and leaving the scene of a property-damage accident. 

The Community Corrections Centers in Omaha and Lincoln operate at the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services' lowest custody level. Inmates are allowed to leave for work, school and religious services.

Prisons logo 2020 with bars

Reach the writer at lstephens@journalstar.com or 402-473-7241.

