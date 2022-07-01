Inmate missing from Lincoln's Community Corrections facility, authorities say

A 23-year-old man who had been on work release from Lincoln's Community Corrections Center did not return to the facility after his shift Friday morning and is now considered an escapee, according to authorities.
Seth Straub was set to become parole eligible later this month, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said in a news release.
He had been serving a three- to five-year sentence on a theft charge out of Hitchcock County, the department said. Straub, who began his sentence in April 2021, had a tentative release date of July 19, 2023.
Straub, 5-foot-10, weighs 210 pounds. Corrections officials asked anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.
Inmates at community custody facilities in Nebraska are allowed to participate in work opportunities and to attend school and religious services without supervision.
