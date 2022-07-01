 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The Lincoln Journal Star is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by University of Nebraska - Lincoln
editor's pick

Inmate missing from Lincoln's Community Corrections facility, authorities say

  • Updated
  • 0

A 23-year-old man who had been on work release from Lincoln's Community Corrections Center did not return to the facility after his shift Friday morning and is now considered an escapee, according to authorities. 

Seth Straub was set to become parole eligible later this month, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said in a news release.

Seth Straub

Straub

He had been serving a three- to five-year sentence on a theft charge out of Hitchcock County, the department said. Straub, who began his sentence in April 2021, had a tentative release date of July 19, 2023. 

Straub, 5-foot-10, weighs 210 pounds. Corrections officials asked anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

Inmates at community custody facilities in Nebraska are allowed to participate in work opportunities and to attend school and religious services without supervision.

Lincoln man broke into neighbor's apartment with knife, police say
Multiple firearms stolen from Omaha gun store; $5,000 reward for information
Dog dies after intentional poisoning, Lincoln police say

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Machu Picchu under threat as wildfires climb Peruvian mountainside

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News