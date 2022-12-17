 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Inmate missing from Lincoln's Community Corrections Center

  • Updated
  • 0

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services reported a missing inmate Friday night. 

Officials said Keith Duckett did not return to the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln after finishing his job in the community. 

Keith Duckett, missing inmate from Community Corrections Center in Lincoln

Keith Duckett, missing inmate from Community Corrections Center in Lincoln

Duckett, 26, is a Black man with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds. 

He began his sentence on April 19, 2021. He was sentenced in Douglas County to four to 10 years for charges of third-degree domestic assault, theft and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person. 

Duckett had a tentative release date of November 21, 2025 and was scheduled for a parole hearing in February 2023. 

Community Corrections Center in Lincoln is one of two community-custody facilities in the state correctional system. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive. 

People are also reading…

In community custody, inmates can work, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision. 

Authorities are asking anyone with information about his location to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol. 

Pair indicted for conspiring to distribute fentanyl that led to death this summer
Boyfriend accused of setting girlfriend's Omaha apartment on fire
Omaha man, 18, identified as motorist killed in crash near Waverly
North Dakota man in custody after hours-long pursuit of semi across Nebraska, authorities say

Reach the writer at 402-473-7228 or emejia@journalstar.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News intern

Evelyn Mejia is a news intern and current sophomore at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She covers breaking news and writes feature stories about her community.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Morocco fans dream of World Cup third place

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News