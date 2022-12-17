Inmate missing from Lincoln's Community Corrections Center

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services reported a missing inmate Friday night.

Officials said Keith Duckett did not return to the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln after finishing his job in the community.

Duckett, 26, is a Black man with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds.

He began his sentence on April 19, 2021. He was sentenced in Douglas County to four to 10 years for charges of third-degree domestic assault, theft and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.

Duckett had a tentative release date of November 21, 2025 and was scheduled for a parole hearing in February 2023.

Community Corrections Center in Lincoln is one of two community-custody facilities in the state correctional system. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive.

In community custody, inmates can work, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about his location to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

