Inmate missing from Lincoln prison arrested in Omaha

An inmate who left the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln on Wednesday has been arrested by the Omaha Police Department.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

Richard Reynolds, 35, was arrested just after 11 p.m. on Thursday in Omaha in the area of 34th and Sprague streets. He left the Lincoln prison after removing the electronic monitoring device on his ankle.

Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.