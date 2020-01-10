You are the owner of this article.
Inmate missing from Lincoln prison arrested in Omaha
Inmate missing from Lincoln prison arrested in Omaha

An inmate who left the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln on Wednesday has been arrested by the Omaha Police Department.

Richard Reynolds, 35, was arrested just after 11 p.m. on Thursday in Omaha in the area of 34th and Sprague streets. He left the Lincoln prison after removing the electronic monitoring device on his ankle.

Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

