 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Inmate missing from Lincoln correctional facility
0 comments
editor's pick

Inmate missing from Lincoln correctional facility

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Authorities are seeking an inmate who on Thursday failed to return to his work release job in Lincoln.

Eric Kluthe left for lunch break at his place of employment and never returned, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. He had been an inmate at Community Corrections Center-Lincoln.

Eric Kluthe

Eric Kluthe

The 37-year-old is a white man who stands 6-foot-4 and weighs 220 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Kluthe was serving a three-year sentence on several charges out of Platte County, which include strangulation and third-degree assault. His tentative release date was June 23.

Anyone with knowledge of his location is urged to call local law enforcement or the Nebraska State Patrol.

Ex-Grand Island teacher gets prison time for possessing child porn
Police warn of uptick in burglaries in garages at southeast Lincoln apartment complexes
Former alderman convicted of theft from Nebraska chamber of commerce

LATEST MISSING PERSONS IN NEBRASKA

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden pressed on filibuster reform, border issues

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News