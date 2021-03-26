Inmate missing from Lincoln correctional facility

Authorities are seeking an inmate who on Thursday failed to return to his work release job in Lincoln.

Eric Kluthe left for lunch break at his place of employment and never returned, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. He had been an inmate at Community Corrections Center-Lincoln.

The 37-year-old is a white man who stands 6-foot-4 and weighs 220 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Kluthe was serving a three-year sentence on several charges out of Platte County, which include strangulation and third-degree assault. His tentative release date was June 23.

Anyone with knowledge of his location is urged to call local law enforcement or the Nebraska State Patrol.

