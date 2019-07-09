An inmate is missing from the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln.
William Mathes was reported missing when he did not appear at his place of work Tuesday morning.
Mathes is a 41-year-old white man, 6-foot, 1-inch tall, 200 pounds, with blonde hair and brown eyes.
Mathes is serving a three- to four-year sentence for violating the Nebraska Sex Offender Registration Act in Lancaster County. He was sentenced as a multiple offender.
Inmates at Community Corrections Center-Lincoln are allowed to work and go to school or religious services with prior approval and supervision.
His tentative release date is August 2020. He is eligible for parole starting on Feb. 8, 2020, and is scheduled for a hearing before the Board of Parole in January 2020.
Anyone who knows where Mathes is should contact local law enforcement or the Nebraska State Patrol.