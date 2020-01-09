Inmate missing from Lincoln community correctional facility

An inmate is missing from the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln.

Richard Reynolds left the prison on foot just before 11 p.m. on Wednesday after removing the electronic monitoring device on his ankle.

Reynolds is a 35-year-old white man, 5 foot, 11 inches, 205 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

He started serving a six- to 10-year sentence sentence on Dec. 28, 2017, for charges in Adams County, including weapons, domestic assault and assault on an officer. His tentative release date was June 16, 2022, and parole eligibility date was July 25, 2020.

Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

Anyone with knowledge of Reynolds’ whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

Today's jail mugshots

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.