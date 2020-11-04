Inmate missing from Lincoln community correctional facility

An inmate serving time for assault walked away from the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Reece Stack started serving his sentence on Sept. 26, 2011. He is serving 19 to 20 years on a charge of second-degree assault out of Dodge County. He has a tentative release date of April 30, 2022.
Stack is a white man, 5-foot-6, 161 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.
Community Corrections Center-Lincoln is one of two community custody, which are the least restrictive. Inmates are permitted to work, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.
