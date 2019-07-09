The Nebraska State Patrol arrested an inmate who was reported missing Tuesday from Community Corrections Center-Lincoln.
William Mathes did not show up at his place of work Tuesday morning. A release from the Department of Corrections about 4:30 p.m. said he had been arrested. It did not provide details about where he was found.
Mathes is serving a three- to four-year sentence for violating the Nebraska Sex Offender Registration Act in Lancaster County. He was sentenced as a multiple offender.
Inmates at Community Corrections Center-Lincoln are allowed to work and go to school or religious services with prior approval and supervision.
His tentative release date is August 2020. He is eligible for parole starting on Feb. 8, 2020, and is scheduled for a hearing before the Board of Parole in January 2020.