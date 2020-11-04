Inmate missing from Lincoln community correctional facility found

An inmate who walked away from the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln Tuesday has been found and arrested.

Reece Stack, who was found in Lincoln, went missing from the facility at about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, prison officials said.

Stack started serving his sentence on Sept. 26, 2011. He is serving 19 to 20 years on a charge of second-degree assault out of Dodge County. He has a tentative release date of April 30, 2022.

CCC-Lincoln is one of two community custody prisons, which are the least restrictive. Inmates are permitted to work, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

