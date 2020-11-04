 Skip to main content
Inmate missing from Lincoln community correctional facility found
Inmate missing from Lincoln community correctional facility found

An inmate who walked away from the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln Tuesday has been found and arrested. 

Reece Stack, who was found in Lincoln, went missing from the facility at about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, prison officials said.

Stack started serving his sentence on Sept. 26, 2011. He is serving 19 to 20 years on a charge of second-degree assault out of Dodge County. He has a tentative release date of April 30, 2022.

CCC-Lincoln is one of two community custody prisons, which are the least restrictive. Inmates are permitted to work, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

Reece Stack

Reece Stack

 Courtesy photo

Reach the writer at lstephens@journalstar.com or 402-473-7241.

