An inmate who was reported missing from the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln last week is back in custody.
Timothy Bailey, 29, of Fremont returned on his own on Sunday. He was then transferred to the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center, according to a Department of Correctional Services release.
Bailey was reported missing on Aug. 29 when he removed a monitoring device in downtown Lincoln while on work release. He is serving a two-year sentence for possession of a controlled substance out of Dodge County and was set to be released Sept. 25.
Community custody is the least-restrictive custody level, and inmates are allowed to work and go to school or religious services with prior approval and supervision.