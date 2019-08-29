An inmate at the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln is missing after removing a monitoring device in downtown Lincoln while on work-release Thursday, according to a news release.
Timothy Bailey, 29, of Fremont removed the electronic monitoring device he was wearing at 10th and O streets on Thursday. Law enforcement was alerted at 8:30 p.m.
Bailey is serving a two-year sentence for possession of a controlled substance out of Dodge County and was set to be released on Sept. 25, according to a Department of Correctional Services release.
Community custody is the least restrictive custody level, and inmates are allowed to work and go to school or religious services with prior approval and supervision.
Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is encouraged to contact local law enforcement or the Nebraska State Patrol.