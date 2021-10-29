 Skip to main content
Inmate missing from Community Corrections Center
An inmate at the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln was reported missing Thursday after not returning from a work assignment.

Austin Risor removed his electronic monitoring device near 33rd and Superior streets, a news release said.

Austin Risor, an inmate at the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln, was sentenced to 10 to 11 years for multiple charges out of Madison County.

Risor, 27, is 6-foot tall and weighs around 260 pounds, authorities said.

Risor was sentenced to 10 to 11 years in 2016 for multiple charges in Madison County, including drug offenses, theft and public indecency.

Anyone with information about Risor's whereabouts is asked to call local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

The Community Corrections Center is the least restrictive of Nebraska's state prisons. Inmates are allowed to work outside the prison, attend classes or religious services with prior approval.

