Authorities say that Derrick Tyler, an inmate at Community Corrections Center-Lincoln, did not return to the facility Saturday from his place of employment.
Tyler, 59, is 6-foot and 165 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. Authorities were notified of his disappearance at 4:30 p.m., according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.
He is serving two years on a count of theft by deception out of Douglas County. He started serving the sentence April 9.
The Lincoln prison is one of two community custody facilities operated by the Department of Corrections. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities and attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.
Anyone with information of Tyler's whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.