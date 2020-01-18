You are the owner of this article.
Inmate missing from Community Corrections Center-Lincoln
Jamie Bear

Bear

Authorities said that Jamie Bear, an inmate at Community Corrections Center-Lincoln, did not return to the facility Friday from his place of employment.

Bear, 34, is 5-foot-10 and 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He is serving a two-year sentence for possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), unauthorized us of a propelled vehicle and obstruction of an officer out of Madison County. He has a tentative release date of April 28, 2020. 

The Lincoln prison is one of two community custody facilities operated by the Corrections Department. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities and attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

Anyone with information of his whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

