Inmate missing from Community Corrections Center-Lincoln

An inmate was reported missing from the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln on Friday night, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

Lucas Hoffman, 31, did not return to the facility after his work shift.

Hoffman was sentenced in Lancaster County to serve three years in prison for his third offense of refusing to take a chemical test but was scheduled for release in November. He began serving his sentence in October 2020.

Hoffman is 6-foot-1 with auburn hair and blue eyes. Those with knowledge of his whereabouts are asked to contact the Nebraska State Patrol.

CCC-L is one of two community custody facilities operated by the state. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

