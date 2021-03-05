Inmate missing from Community Corrections Center-Lincoln

Authorities are looking for a Community Corrections Center-Lincoln inmate who did not return after looking for work Thursday.

Amanda Samaroo, 39, had visited an employment service looking for a job Thursday afternoon before an alarm on her monitoring device was set off. When prison staff arrived at the employment service, workers said that Samaroo had left.

Samaroo, whose sentence started in March 2018, was sentenced to eight to 10 years for drug charges out of Douglas County. She had a tentative release date of March 22, 2022, and a parole eligibility date of June 21, 2021, with a parole hearing set for May.

Anyone who knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact local law enforcement or the Nebraska State Patrol.

The Community Corrections Center-Lincoln is one of the state’s two community custody facilities. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with approval and without direct supervision.

