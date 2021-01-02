Inmate missing from Community Corrections Center-Lincoln

Authorities are searching for a Community Corrections Center-Lincoln inmate who did not return as scheduled from a work assignment Friday.

The monitoring device worn by 28-year-old Anna Berg was found in a trash can just north of 27th Street and Cornhusker Highway in north Lincoln.

Berg was sentenced to three years in prison for two counts of possession of a controlled substance out of Douglas County. Her tentative release date was set for June 21.

Berg is 5-foot, 190 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with knowledge of her whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

The Community Corrections Center-Lincoln is one of the state’s two community custody facilities. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with approval and without direct supervision.

