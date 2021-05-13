 Skip to main content
Inmate missing from Community Corrections Center-Lincoln
Inmate missing from Community Corrections Center-Lincoln

An inmate is missing at Community Corrections Center-Lincoln, the prison said.

Armando Lerma did not return to the facility after his work assignment Wednesday night, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said in a news release.

Lerma

Armando Lerma

Lerma was sentenced to three years for drug-related charges out of Gage County (marijuana and methamphetamine) as well as operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest. He began his sentence on May 20 of last year and had a tentative release date of Nov. 17, 2021.

Lerma is a 40-year-old white man, 5-foot-11, 225 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

