You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Inmate missing from Community Corrections Center-Lincoln
View Comments
editor's pick

Inmate missing from Community Corrections Center-Lincoln

{{featured_button_text}}

An 20-year-old inmate from Colfax County is missing from Community Corrections Center-Lincoln.

Gabriel Magana-Cordova was missing from the morning count at the low-security facility, according to a news release from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. Transaction records indicate he withdrew money from an ATM a few hours before being found missing.

Gabriel Magana-Cordova

Gabriel Magana-Cordova

Magana-Cordova is 5-foot-9 and 145 pounds. He has brown hair and eyes. He was serving an 18-month sentence for burglary, domestic assault and violation of a protection order.

Anyone with knowledge of his location is encouraged to call local law enforcement or the Nebraska State Patrol.

Lincoln 15-year-old assaulted Target employee scolding him for riding motorized scooter in store, police say
Group of teen girls does damage in downtown Lincoln, police say
Man arrested following gunshots that led to lockout at Fairbury schools
View Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Assistant city editor

John Schreier, an Omaha native and sixth-generation Nebraskan, is an assistant city editor and had worked at the Journal Star since 2017.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News