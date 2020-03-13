Inmate missing from Community Corrections Center-Lincoln

An 20-year-old inmate from Colfax County is missing from Community Corrections Center-Lincoln.

Gabriel Magana-Cordova was missing from the morning count at the low-security facility, according to a news release from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. Transaction records indicate he withdrew money from an ATM a few hours before being found missing.

Magana-Cordova is 5-foot-9 and 145 pounds. He has brown hair and eyes. He was serving an 18-month sentence for burglary, domestic assault and violation of a protection order.

Anyone with knowledge of his location is encouraged to call local law enforcement or the Nebraska State Patrol.

