Inmate missing from Community Corrections Center-Lincoln

An inmate was reported missing from the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln on Saturday night, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

Michael Simmons, 43, did not return to the facility after his work shift.

Simmons was sentenced to five years in prison after he was convicted of operating a motor vehicle during revocation in Saunders County and third degree domestic assault (second offense) in Douglas County. He started his sentence on Feb. 24, 2020, and has a tentative release date of Jan. 7, 2022.

Simmons is 6-foot-2, 240 pounds with blond hair and green eyes.

Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

CCC-L is one of two community custody facilities operated by the state. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

