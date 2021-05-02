 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Inmate missing from Community Corrections Center-Lincoln
0 comments
editor's pick

Inmate missing from Community Corrections Center-Lincoln

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

An inmate was reported missing from the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln on Saturday night, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

Michael Simmons, 43, did not return to the facility after his work shift.

Simmons was sentenced to five years in prison after he was convicted of operating a motor vehicle during revocation in Saunders County and third degree domestic assault (second offense) in Douglas County. He started his sentence on Feb. 24, 2020, and has a tentative release date of Jan. 7, 2022.

Simmons is 6-foot-2, 240 pounds with blond hair and green eyes.

Michael Simmons

Simmons

Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

CCC-L is one of two community custody facilities operated by the state. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

As U.S. vaccinations increase, pandemic is grim in India, elsewhere

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Weekend editor

Alex Lantz is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has had various roles at the Journal Star since 2012. He currently manages the news section on weekends and oversees the internship program.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News