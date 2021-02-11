Inmate missing from Community Corrections Center-Lincoln

Law enforcement officials are searching for an inmate who escaped from the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln Wednesday afternoon.

Davaughn Johnson, who had been granted parole pending completion of COVID-19 quarantine, was seen on surveillance video jumping a fence at the facility and going east on Van Dorn Street at about 2:30 p.m.

Johnson, 28, was sentenced in August 2012 to 13-23 years for multiple charges out of Lancaster County, including accessory to a felony (murder), terroristic threats, assault on an officer and assault by a confined person. He had been at CCC-Lincoln since August.

Johnson is 5-foot-7 and 136 pounds. Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0