 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Inmate missing from Community Corrections Center-Lincoln
View Comments
editor's pick

Inmate missing from Community Corrections Center-Lincoln

  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}
Davaughn Johnson

Davaughn Johnson

Law enforcement officials are searching for an inmate who escaped from the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln Wednesday afternoon.

Davaughn Johnson, who had been granted parole pending completion of COVID-19 quarantine, was seen on surveillance video jumping a fence at the facility and going east on Van Dorn Street at about 2:30 p.m.

Johnson, 28, was sentenced in August 2012 to 13-23 years for multiple charges out of Lancaster County, including accessory to a felony (murder), terroristic threats, assault on an officer and assault by a confined person. He had been at CCC-Lincoln since August.

Johnson is 5-foot-7 and 136 pounds. Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Wis. houses homeless sick, at high risk for COVID

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: Multi-structure fire Sunday night

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News