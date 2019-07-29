Authorities said that Antwon Williams, an inmate at Community Corrections Center-Lincoln, did not return to the facility on Monday from his place of employment.
Williams, 38, is 6-foot-2, 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
He is serving a 14- to 20-year sentence on two counts of first degree forgery out of Douglas County. He has a tentative release date of Nov. 17, 2022, and a parole eligibility date of Oct. 30, 2019. Williams is scheduled for a hearing before the Board of Parole on Oct. 1, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said.
The Lincoln prison is one of two community custody facilities operated by the Corrections Department. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities and attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.
Anyone with information of his whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.