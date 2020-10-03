 Skip to main content
Inmate missing from Community Corrections Center-Lincoln
Inmate missing from Community Corrections Center-Lincoln

Bailey Scruggs

Bailey Scruggs

 Courtesy photo

An inmate is missing from Community Corrections Center-Lincoln after he walked away from the facility Friday night, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

Bailey Scruggs, an inmate serving five to eight years on charges out of Douglas County that include burglary and tampering, left after taking out the trash, one of his responsibilities at the facility. His electronic monitoring device was found discarded nearby.

He started serving his sentence in 2017 and had a tentative release date of Sept. 6, 2021.

Scruggs is 6-foot-1, 225 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

The Lincoln prison is one of two community custody facilities operated by the Corrections Department. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities and attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7214 or sali@journalstar.com

