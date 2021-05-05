 Skip to main content
Inmate missing from Community Corrections Center-Lincoln returned to custody
An inmate who went missing from the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln was arrested Tuesday by Omaha Police.

Raymond Jimenez was taken into custody and transferred to the Lancaster County jail. He faces a charge of escape.

Jimenez went missing after he went to a job service center in downtown Lincoln on April 7 and failed to return to prison. He began serving a 4-6½ year sentence in June 2020 on charges out of Douglas County, including operation of a motor vehicle to avoid arrest and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.

Jimenez's tentative release date was set for August 2022. 

The Community Corrections Center-Lincoln is one of two community custody prisons. Inmates are permitted to work, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

