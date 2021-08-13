Inmate missing from Community Corrections Center-Lincoln found

An inmate who was reported missing from the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln on Friday was found and arrested on Tuesday, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.
Lucas Hoffman, 31, was arrested by the Metro Fugitive Task Force on Tuesday. He had been considered missing after failing to return to the corrections facility after his work shift on Friday.
Hoffman was sentenced in Lancaster County to serve three years in prison for his third offense of refusing to take a chemical test but was scheduled for release in November. He began serving his sentence in October 2020.
CCC-L is one of two community custody facilities operated by the state. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.
