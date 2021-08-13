Inmate missing from Community Corrections Center-Lincoln found

An inmate who was reported missing from the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln on Friday was found and arrested on Tuesday, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

Lucas Hoffman, 31, was arrested by the Metro Fugitive Task Force on Tuesday. He had been considered missing after failing to return to the corrections facility after his work shift on Friday.

Hoffman was sentenced in Lancaster County to serve three years in prison for his third offense of refusing to take a chemical test but was scheduled for release in November. He began serving his sentence in October 2020.

CCC-L is one of two community custody facilities operated by the state. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or nmcconnell@journalstar.com.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Nick McConnell News intern A Lincoln native, Nick McConnell joined the Journal Star in 2019, covering breaking news and general assignment stories. Follow Nick McConnell Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today