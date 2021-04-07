 Skip to main content
Inmate missing from Community Corrections Center-Lincoln found in Omaha
Inmate missing from Community Corrections Center-Lincoln found in Omaha

The Nebraska State Patrol found and arrested an inmate who has been missing for a month, the Department of Corrections said in a news release.

Amanda Samaroo did not return to the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln after going to an employment agency in downtown Lincoln on March 4. Troopers found her in Omaha and took her into custody Monday.

The Community Corrections Center is the least-restrictive facility and allows unsupervised inmates to work, attend school and religious services if they receive approval. 

Samaroo is serving eight to 10 years on a Douglas County conviction for manufacturing or possessing methamphetamine with an intent to distribute. She has a parole hearing next month.

Prisons logo 2020 with bars
