 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Inmate missing from Community Corrections Center-Lincoln back in custody
0 comments
editor's pick

Inmate missing from Community Corrections Center-Lincoln back in custody

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Dawnisha Leroy

Dawnisha Leroy

 Courtesy photo

Taking some extra steps to secure your home before you go on vacation can keep you safe from burglary. Watch this to find out some easy tips on how to do so.

An inmate reported missing Thursday from the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln was located Friday by Lincoln Police.

Dawnisha Leroy, 26, left the facility Thursday morning to seek employment through a job service in downtown Lincoln, according to a news release from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. The electronic-monitoring device she had been wearing was later found in an alley behind the job center.

Leroy was located after someone called police with information and was back in custody Friday evening.

Leroy began her sentence in November 2019 and her tentative release date was Nov. 11, 2022. She was sentenced to 6-8 years on two counts of robbery out of Douglas County.

The Community Corrections Center-Lincoln is one of two community custody prisons, which are the least restrictive. Inmates are permitted to work, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

Jury finds ex-Husker LeGrone not guilty of sex assault
Lincoln woman accused of possessing meth worth $13K
Deputies find a half pound of cocaine in I-80 traffic stop on west edge of Lincoln
Police investigating 40-year-old Lincoln woman's death
0 comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Georgia governor gets challenge from former Dem

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News intern

Luna Stephens is a journalism student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln who is originally from Lawrence, Kansas and is passionate about the transformative power of journalism.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News