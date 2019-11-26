Inmate missing from Community Corrections Center-Lincoln arrested

An inmate at Community Corrections Center-Lincoln who did not return to the prison Saturday after work was arrested at about 10:30 p.m. Monday by the Lincoln Police Department.

Derrick Tyler started serving a two-year sentence on a charge of theft by deception out of Douglas County on April 9.

The Lincoln prison is one of two community custody facilities operated by the Department of Corrections. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities and attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

