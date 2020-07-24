Inmate missing from community corrections center in Lincoln

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An inmate is missing from Community Corrections Center-Lincoln after he walked away from the facility Thursday night.

Scott Underwood has not returned to the prison.

A facility staff member reported spotting Underwood at South Coddington Avenue and West Van Dorn Street, but additional staff members searched the area and were unable to find him, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

Underwood, 43, began a 48-month sentence on July 30, 2019, for charges in Lancaster County including assault, driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest. He had been projected to be released Nov. 7, and had parole eligibility in October.

Community Corrections Center-Lincoln is one of two community custody facilities operated by the Department of Correctional Services. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

