You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Inmate missing from community corrections center in Lincoln
View Comments
editor's pick

Inmate missing from community corrections center in Lincoln

{{featured_button_text}}
Jeremy Hayes

Jeremy Hayes

 Courtesy photo

An inmate is missing from Community Corrections Center-Lincoln after he walked away from a community program Thursday night, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

Jeremy Hayes, 39, has not returned to the prison. 

He was wearing an electronic monitoring device that was last activated in the area of 13th and E streets, but staff members were unable to find Hayes or the device when they searched the area. 

Hayes began a 42-month sentence on Aug. 26, 2019, for charges in Lancaster County including possession of a controlled substance and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person. He had been projected to be released on March 9, 2021.

Hayes is 6-feet tall and 175 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

The Lincoln prison is one of two community custody facilities operated by the Corrections Department. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities and attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

Lexington man who was tased while sitting in a swing sues Cozad police sergeant for excessive force
Federal jury finds Lincoln man guilty of sex trafficking 2 teens, making child porn
Suspect in string of crimes around Lincoln arrested
Colorado man sues 2 Lincoln officers a year after jury finds him not guilty

Reach the writer at 402-473-7241 or ssaric@journalstar.com.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News intern

Summer news intern Sofia Saric is a Los Angeles native studying journalism at Boston University and has previously written stories for the Boston Globe, the Brookline TAB, the Daily Free Press and Spindle.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: Multi-structure fire Sunday night

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News