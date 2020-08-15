Inmate missing from community corrections center in Lincoln

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An inmate is missing from Community Corrections Center-Lincoln after he walked away from a community program Thursday night, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

Jeremy Hayes, 39, has not returned to the prison.

He was wearing an electronic monitoring device that was last activated in the area of 13th and E streets, but staff members were unable to find Hayes or the device when they searched the area.

Hayes began a 42-month sentence on Aug. 26, 2019, for charges in Lancaster County including possession of a controlled substance and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person. He had been projected to be released on March 9, 2021.

Hayes is 6-feet tall and 175 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

The Lincoln prison is one of two community custody facilities operated by the Corrections Department. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities and attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

