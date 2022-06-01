 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Inmate missing from community correctional facility

  • Updated
An inmate is missing from the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services announced Wednesday night.

James Crihfield was granted permission for a personal furlough to go to a local hospital on Wednesday. An alert indicated he removed the electronic monitoring device he was wearing.

Crihfield began a 43-month sentence on July 14, 2021. He was convicted of multiple charges of theft by deception and second degree forgery – all out of Lancaster County. He was tentatively set for release on Oct. 11.

Crihfield, 30, is 6-foot-3, 185 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. 

Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

CCC-L is one of two community custody facilities in the state's prison system where inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

