Inmate missing from Community Correction Center-Lincoln

An inmate who left the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln yesterday for an appointment downtown did not return as scheduled.

The electronic monitoring device worn by Raymond Jimenez was recovered at Seventh and B streets.

Jimenez was convicted of operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.

He is 39 years old, 6 feet tall, 215 pounds, bald with brown eyes. Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7218 or clangekubick@journalstar.com. On Twitter @TheRealCLK

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.