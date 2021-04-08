 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Inmate missing from Community Correction Center-Lincoln
0 comments
editor's pick

Inmate missing from Community Correction Center-Lincoln

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

An inmate who left the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln yesterday for an appointment downtown did not return as scheduled.

Raymond Jimenez

Raymond Jimenez

The electronic monitoring device worn by Raymond Jimenez was recovered at Seventh and B streets.

Jimenez was convicted of operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.

He is 39 years old, 6 feet tall, 215 pounds, bald with brown eyes. Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

32-year-old man accused of attempted sex assault at Lincoln business
11-year-old boy accused of assault after cutting that led to stitches, Lincoln police say
Family disturbance led to mother and son assault on two officers, Lincoln police say
Inmate missing from Community Corrections Center-Lincoln found in Omaha

Reach the writer at 402-473-7218 or clangekubick@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @TheRealCLK

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Texas chemical fire produces huge pillar of smoke

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Columnist

Cindy Lange-Kubick has loved writing columns about life in her hometown since 1994. She had hoped to become a people person by now, nonetheless she would love to hear your tales of fascinating neighbors and interesting places.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News