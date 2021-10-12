Inmate injured by homemade weapon in fight, Nebraska prisons officials say

An inmate at the Lincoln Correctional Center was hospitalized Monday after a altercation with another inmate left him with a puncture wound to the chest, Nebraska Department of Corrections officials said.

A homemade weapon was later found in a nearby trash can and is believed to have been used during the assault, according to a news release.

Staff also found a bag inside the same trash can full of what is believed to be homemade alcohol.

The housing unit where the assault occurred was placed on modified operations while investigators interviewed witnesses.

The results of the investigation will be turned over to the county attorney.

