Inmate hospitalized after assault at Lincoln Correctional Center
Inmate hospitalized after assault at Lincoln Correctional Center

Lincoln Correctional Center

The Lincoln Correctional Center on June 15, 2016.

 Journal Star file photo

The Lincoln Correctional Center was placed under modified operations following fights on the prison yards that sent one inmate to the hospital.

In a news release, the Department of Correctional Services said the inmate was cut in the neck by another inmate with a sharpened homemade weapon on an outside yard shortly before 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

The extent of the inmate's injury is unclear. Officials said staff members quickly recovered the weapon.

Nebraska prisons to offer coronavirus testing to all inmates; 19th staffer tests positive

Neither inmate was identified.

A few minutes later, a second fight broke out in a separate yard involving two other inmates, officials said. No one was injured, but modified operations were put in place to restrict inmates' movement while the Nebraska State Patrol investigated the initial assault.

Findings of the investigation will be turned over to the Lancaster County Attorney's Office.

