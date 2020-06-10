Inmate hospitalized after assault at Lincoln Correctional Center

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Lincoln Correctional Center was placed under modified operations following fights on the prison yards that sent one inmate to the hospital.

In a news release, the Department of Correctional Services said the inmate was cut in the neck by another inmate with a sharpened homemade weapon on an outside yard shortly before 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

The extent of the inmate's injury is unclear. Officials said staff members quickly recovered the weapon.

Neither inmate was identified.

A few minutes later, a second fight broke out in a separate yard involving two other inmates, officials said. No one was injured, but modified operations were put in place to restrict inmates' movement while the Nebraska State Patrol investigated the initial assault.

Findings of the investigation will be turned over to the Lancaster County Attorney's Office.

