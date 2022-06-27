 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick topical

Inmate goes missing from an Omaha correctional facility

  • 0

An inmate at the Community Correctional Center-Omaha escaped Sunday night.

Semaj Ross walked out of the facility that evening, Nebraska Department of Correctional Services reported, triggering the fire alarm. Ross removed his electronic device upon escape, which authorities found along East Locust Road in Omaha.

The inmate began his sentence in 2015 and was set to finish Jan. 25, 2025. He was initially sentenced to 20 years for shoplifting, burglary, criminal possession of a financial transition device and other charges for acts committed in Lancaster County.

Ross is a Black, 44-year-old man with black hair and brown eyes. The Department of Correctional Services asked anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact their local officers or Nebraska State Patrol.

Man sentenced for sexually assaulting a child dies in prison
Lincoln inmate who walked away from prison returns on own
Lincoln man gets 25 years in federal prison for fentanyl-laced cocaine that led to overdoses
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News intern

Jenna Thompson is a news intern who has previous writing and editing experience with her college paper and several literary journals. She is a senior at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln pursuing degrees in English and journalism.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Jupiter may have eaten a couple of other planets in our Solar System while it was growing

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News