Inmate goes missing from an Omaha correctional facility

An inmate at the Community Correctional Center-Omaha escaped Sunday night.

Semaj Ross walked out of the facility that evening, Nebraska Department of Correctional Services reported, triggering the fire alarm. Ross removed his electronic device upon escape, which authorities found along East Locust Road in Omaha.

The inmate began his sentence in 2015 and was set to finish Jan. 25, 2025. He was initially sentenced to 20 years for shoplifting, burglary, criminal possession of a financial transition device and other charges for acts committed in Lancaster County.

Ross is a Black, 44-year-old man with black hair and brown eyes. The Department of Correctional Services asked anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact their local officers or Nebraska State Patrol.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.