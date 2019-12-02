Inmate gets 14 to 23 years more for assaulting corrections officers

A 35-year-old inmate serving a 1-year sentence for theft got 14 to 23 years more for two assaults on corrections officers, one where he bit a staff member's bicep, breaking the skin.

Lancaster County District Judge Robert Otte found Antonio R. Jackson guilty of second-degree assault and assault on an officer following a bench trial in October.

According to court records, on Dec. 7, 2018, Jackson became upset with staff who were unable to locate paperwork from Douglas County when he was brought to the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center in Lincoln to finish his sentence on a felony theft case.

A criminal investigator with the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said Jackson ran past a staff member, refused to return to the holding cell and bit a corporal on the bicep during a struggle with staff trying to control him.

Jackson was released from prison on the theft charge out of Douglas County a week later. But he ended up arrested and at the Lancaster County Department of Corrections on Feb. 12, where he assaulted another corrections officer.

Otte sentenced him for both last week.

