A 37-year-old prison inmate got 10 to 15 years of additional time for assaulting a corrections officer in August.

Shane T. Burns pleaded guilty to second-degree assault for his actions the morning of Aug. 30.

The Lancaster County Attorney's Office said Burns had refused to get out of the way so a prison corporal could get into a pantry at a housing unit at the Reception and Treatment Center located in Lincoln, so the officer sprayed him with pepper spray.

In response, Burns told him, "I'll beat your a**," and began assaulting the corporal with the handle of a broom, then his fists when the officer trapped the handle, preventing him from hitting him with it.

When another corrections employee arrived, Burns immediately stopped assaulting the officer, who went to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Retired District Judge John Colborn sentenced Burns late last week.

He since has been moved to the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution, where he's serving 25- to 40-years for sexual assault of a child in Douglas County, plus three to six years for three prior assaults since he began serving the sentence in 2012.

