A 37-year-old prison inmate got 10 to 15 years of additional time for assaulting a corrections officer in August.
Shane T. Burns pleaded guilty to second-degree assault for his actions the morning of Aug. 30.
The Lancaster County Attorney's Office said Burns had refused to get out of the way so a prison corporal could get into a pantry at a housing unit at the Reception and Treatment Center located in Lincoln, so the officer sprayed him with pepper spray.
In response, Burns told him, "I'll beat your a**," and began assaulting the corporal with the handle of a broom, then his fists when the officer trapped the handle, preventing him from hitting him with it.
When another corrections employee arrived, Burns immediately stopped assaulting the officer, who went to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.
Retired District Judge John Colborn sentenced Burns late last week.
He since has been moved to the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution, where he's serving 25- to 40-years for sexual assault of a child in Douglas County, plus three to six years for three prior assaults since he began serving the sentence in 2012.
A pod of killer whales attacked a boat that was sailing off the coast of Morocco, the latest in a series of attacks by orcas around the world.
Photos: Nebraska's new Reception and Treatment Center
Reception and Treatment Center warden Taggart Boyd talks about a new dining area at Reception and Treatment Center on Wednesday.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
The new Reception and Treatment Center includes 32 behavioral and mental health beds.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Reception and Treatment Center warden Taggart Boyd talks about new maximum-security prison beds during a tour of the facility Wednesday.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
A body scanner is seen at the public entrance of the Reception and Treatment Center on Wednesday.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Reception and Treatment Center warden Taggart Boyd leads a tour of the new prison on Wednesday.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Part of a prison expansion project that includes 384 new prison beds is seen in this photo taken at the Reception and Treatment Center on Wednesday.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Part of Reception and Treatment Center's expansion project includes 384 new beds seen on Wednesday.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
A mental health wing at the Reception and Treatment Center seen on Wednesday.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
The new Reception and Treatment Center includes a "blind feed" food line.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
A prison courtyard at Reception and Treatment Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
A dining area at the Reception and Treatment Center seen on Wednesday.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
The public entrance to the Reception and Treatment Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
A program room is part of a 384-bed expansion project at the Reception and Treatment Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Construction is ongoing at the Reception and Treatment Center in southwest Lincoln.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
The new Reception and Treatment Center includes 384 new prison beds.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
A mental health wing at Reception and Treatment Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
A mental health wing at Reception and Treatment Center is seen under construction on Wednesday.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
The Reception and Treatment Center has a mental health wing.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
The new kitchen is seen at the Reception and Treatment Center on Wednesday.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Reception and Treatment Center warden Taggart Boyd talks about the center's new mental health wing.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Part of a prison expansion project includes 384 new beds.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Reception and Treatment Center warden Taggart Boyd talks about a new mental health wing at the center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Reception and Treatment Center warden Taggart Boyd leads a tour of Nebraska's new prison.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Part of a prison expansion project that includes 384 new prison beds is seen in this photo taken at Reception and Treatment Center on Wednesday.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Part of a prison expansion project includes 384 new prison beds at the Reception and Treatment Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
The new structure includes an intake center where nearly every man admitted into the state's prison system will be processed before assigned to a long-term location.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
A hospice bed at Reception and Treatment Center is seen on Wednesday.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
An on-site dental office is part of the new Reception and Treatment Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
A skilled nursing bed at Reception and Treatment Center is seen on Wednesday.
JUSTIN WAN. Journal Star
A skilled nursing bed at the Department of Correctional Services' Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln is seen in May 2022.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo
Reception and Treatment Center warden Taggart Boyd talks about a new mental health wing at Reception and Treatment Center on Wednesday.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
An X-ray machine at the new Reception and Treatment Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
An admission cell at the Reception and Treatment Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.