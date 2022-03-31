 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
editor's pick

Inmate gets 10-12 years more for assaulting cellmate

A 26-year-old prison inmate was sentenced Thursday to 10 to 12 years more for an assault last year that sent his cellmate to the hospital.

Brady Ligenza pleaded no contest to attempted first-degree assault for what happened at the Lincoln Correctional Center on April 10, 2021.

Brady Ligenza

Brady Ligenza

In a news release, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said the assault occurred before 10 p.m. in the cell the men shared.

About 40 minutes before the assault, staff members interceded when both men became involved in a verbal dispute. Later, one of the inmates was seen assaulting the other and additional staff members were called to the cell to separate them.

The injured inmate was assessed by medical staff and taken to a hospital with injuries to his head.

Lancaster County District Judge Kevin McManaman sentenced Ligenza, who now is being held at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution, on Thursday. 

The term will be consecutive to the 8- to 13-year sentence Ligenza was serving for robbery and assault charges out of Platte County.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

